MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.71

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.71 and last traded at $114.57, with a volume of 47967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

