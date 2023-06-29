MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston Sells 7,471 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

