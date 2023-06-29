MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.