MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 398 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

HIG opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

