MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7,566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.76) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

