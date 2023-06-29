MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

