MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.