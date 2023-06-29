MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $80.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

