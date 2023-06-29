MCF Advisors LLC Buys 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 600.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,437.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,542.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,486.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

