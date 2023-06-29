MCF Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $193.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

