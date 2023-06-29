MCF Advisors LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 400,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

