MCF Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2,161.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $474.43 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.73 and a 200-day moving average of $403.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

