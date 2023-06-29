MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

