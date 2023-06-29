MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.00, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

