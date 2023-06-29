MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

