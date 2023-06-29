MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 214.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

