MCF Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.