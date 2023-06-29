MCF Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

