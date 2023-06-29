MCF Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

