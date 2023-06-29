MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

