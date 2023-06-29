MCF Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

