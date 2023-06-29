MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

