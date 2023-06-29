MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHCV. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

