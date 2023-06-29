MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $5,005,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.