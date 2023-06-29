MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1,394.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

