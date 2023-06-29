MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

