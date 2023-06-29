MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.
Shares of ET stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
