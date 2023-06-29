MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

