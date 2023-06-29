MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

