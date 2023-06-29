MCF Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

