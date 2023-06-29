MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 14,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 273,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaAlpha Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

