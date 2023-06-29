MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 14,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 273,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
MediaAlpha Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
