Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.



