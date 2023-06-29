Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

