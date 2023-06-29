Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,107.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

