Michael Bohm Buys 12,000,000 Shares of Riedel Resources Limited (ASX:RIE) Stock

Riedel Resources Limited (ASX:RIE – Free Report) insider Michael Bohm bought 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($40,000.00).
Riedel Resources Company Profile
Riedel Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, the United States, and Spain. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the advancement of Kingman Gold project comprising approximately 200 contiguous mining claims situated in the north-west Arizona.
