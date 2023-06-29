Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,697,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of III stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

III has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

