Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

