MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $372,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 75.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 376.3% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 45.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 610,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 190,451 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.96.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $414.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.