Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

