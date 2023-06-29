Morgan Stanley Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $11.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XHR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 717,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,170 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

