Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.