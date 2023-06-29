M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.05.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

