MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFFree Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTYFF opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

