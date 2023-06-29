Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.96. The company has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

