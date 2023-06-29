National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.17.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$58.72 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. Research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

