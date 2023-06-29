Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Augmedix currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million 6.64 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -7.89 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -70.81% -570.66% -62.81% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Augmedix beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

