Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 820,172 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $19,634,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

