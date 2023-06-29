Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $256.02 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

