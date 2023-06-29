Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 620.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

