Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 346.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

